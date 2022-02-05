School officials investigating inappropriate comments made toward student athletes at basketball game

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools officials say they’re investigating inappropriate comments made toward student athletes during a middle school basketball game.

In a release issued Friday, the school system said “alleged disparaging and demeaning comments” happened this week during a basketball game between Huntington Middle and Milton Middle schools.

School officials said the system’s zero-tolerance policy toward such behavior, as outlined in an anti-harassment and violence clause, opened the doors for the investigation.

According to the school system’s release, “the coaching staff from both Milton Middle School and Huntington Middle School basketball teams say they are deeply disturbed by the harmful comments made toward players at the game.”

“The comments made are not representative of what we believe or expect from others at our schools, said Josh Harris, Milton Middle School head basketball coach, in the release. “This is a place where we want all students to know they are safe and belong.”

WSAZ plans to look into the issue further as the school system’s investigation moves forward. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

