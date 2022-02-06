Crews battle structure fire

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a structure fire Saturday evening.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 7 p.m. of a structure fire along Ridgeway Avenue.

Raceland, Flatwoods and Russell Fire Departments are responding.

It’s unclear if the structure was occupied or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

