Advertisement

Crews battle structure fire

Crews are battling a structure fire Saturday evening.
Crews are battling a structure fire Saturday evening.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a structure fire Saturday evening.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 7 p.m. of a structure fire along Ridgeway Avenue.

Raceland, Flatwoods and Russell Fire Departments are responding.

It’s unclear if the structure was occupied or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water...
Vehicle stuck in high water
The district says the worship was intended to be voluntary.
Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’
A Level 3 snow emergency was declared late Thursday night in Jackson County, Ohio, according to...
Level 3 snow emergency issued in part of southeast Ohio
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins,...
W.Va. Supreme Court Justice resigns
Cabell County Schools officials say they’re investigating inappropriate comments made toward...
School officials investigating inappropriate comments made toward student athletes at basketball game

Latest News

WV SWIMMING
WV SWIMMING
Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Deputies say the four were arrested early Saturday morning.
Deputies arrest four on numerous theft charges; two also charged with defacing Cassie Johnson memorial