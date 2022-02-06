Crews battle structure fire
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a structure fire Saturday evening.
According to dispatchers the call came in just before 7 p.m. of a structure fire along Ridgeway Avenue.
Raceland, Flatwoods and Russell Fire Departments are responding.
It’s unclear if the structure was occupied or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
