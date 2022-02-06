Firefighters battle spreading flames

RUTLEDGE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire along Timbercrest Drive in Rutledge.

According to dispatchers the call came in around 10:00 p.m.

The road is currently shut down while officials fight flames.

Firefighters don’t believe any injuries have been reported but initial reports indicate flames have spread to a nearby garage and possibly some vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

