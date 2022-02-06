Firefighters battle spreading flames
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLEDGE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire along Timbercrest Drive in Rutledge.
According to dispatchers the call came in around 10:00 p.m.
The road is currently shut down while officials fight flames.
Firefighters don’t believe any injuries have been reported but initial reports indicate flames have spread to a nearby garage and possibly some vehicles.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
