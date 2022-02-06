First Warning Forecast | Easy-going weather this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a month in which a parade of weather systems brought impactful weather to the area, the atmosphere looks to take a breather this week as no major storms are on tap. There will be the opportunity for scattered light precipitation towards the end of the week, but any amounts of rain or snow would be minimal. Meanwhile, temperatures hover close to if not slightly above seasonable levels until Sunday, when a strong cold front brings the return of the arctic chill.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and quiet as temperatures drop to the upper 20s by midnight.

Outside of a few passing clouds, a mostly clear sky can be expected Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 20s.

A mostly sunny sky will be seen on Monday despite some clouds from time to time. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 40s.

As more clouds gather, a few flurries may fly Monday night into Tuesday morning, but no significant impacts are expected. Low temperatures fall to the low 20s.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid 30s across northern and eastern West Virginia to the mid 40s across southern and eastern Kentucky. Areas in between will top out around 40 degrees.

Wednesday sees another partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees.

Scattered, light rain and snow showers will be possible each evening and night from Wednesday through Friday. Precipitation amounts look to be minimal at this time.

Saturday sees a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Some sunshine returns on Sunday, but high temperatures will only reach the low 30s.

