Advertisement

Morehead State crushes Austin Peay

Morehead State beat Austin Peay Saturday 77-52.
Morehead State beat Austin Peay Saturday 77-52.(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- — Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Morehead State to a 77-52 win over Austin Peay on Saturday, the Eagles’ 12th consecutive home victory.

Skyelar Potter had 13 points for Morehead State (19-6, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylon Hall added six assists.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 11 points for the Governors (7-13, 3-7).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Governors for the season. Morehead State defeated Austin Peay 66-55 on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water...
Vehicle stuck in high water
The district says the worship was intended to be voluntary.
Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’
A Level 3 snow emergency was declared late Thursday night in Jackson County, Ohio, according to...
Level 3 snow emergency issued in part of southeast Ohio
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins,...
W.Va. Supreme Court Justice resigns
Cabell County Schools officials say they’re investigating inappropriate comments made toward...
School officials investigating inappropriate comments made toward student athletes at basketball game

Latest News

WV state tournament is Feburary 17-18 in Morgantown
WV swimmers race to states
Herd loses to 49ers
WV SWIMMING
WV SWIMMING
Ohio wins again