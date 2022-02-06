Oil spills from coal substation into river

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Van Fire Department, vandals drained a tank that holds 5,000 gallons of oil from a coal substation. Firefighters say the oil has leaked from sediment ponds into Pond Fork River near Madison.

Firefighters say at the scene they found the gate cut and the valve to the tank turned.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was notified of a possible spill in the area and has an inspector en route to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

