COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 1,273 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 7, 2022, there are currently 10,700 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,877 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Grant County, a 98-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mingo County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Webster County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 73-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of Monday, 986 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 215 have been admitted to the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

According to WV DHHR, 18 COVID-19 positive children are in the hospital, four are in the ICU and four pediatric patents are on ventilators.

DHHR data shows 17 counties are color-coded red on the state County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Four counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
As of Monday there are 12,909 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the state and 1,704 reported cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

448,053 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

375,902 West Virginians have received at booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (125), Berkeley (344), Boone (108), Braxton (23), Brooke (36), Cabell (651), Calhoun (45), Clay (53), Doddridge (38), Fayette (513), Gilmer (52), Grant (57), Greenbrier (302), Hampshire (111), Hancock (61), Hardy (72), Harrison (445), Jackson (55), Jefferson (176), Kanawha (1,261), Lewis (66), Lincoln (160), Logan (238), Marion (323), Marshall (141), Mason (214), McDowell (193), Mercer (546), Mineral (138), Mingo (219), Monongalia (427), Monroe (152), Morgan (58), Nicholas (164), Ohio (106), Pendleton (35), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (35), Preston (157), Putnam (413), Raleigh (650), Randolph (142), Ritchie (60), Roane (64), Summers (97), Taylor (121), Tucker (46), Tyler (43), Upshur (200), Wayne (275), Webster (39), Wetzel (90), Wirt (19), Wood (359), Wyoming (163). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

