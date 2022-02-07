Advertisement

Gas prices march higher | National Average: $3.42

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) - Gas prices in the U.S. are 97.5 cents higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas in the US rose 8 cents a gallon this week to $3.42.

GasBuddy analysts predict gas prices could be in record-breaking territory by Memorial Day.

Gas was last this expensive in 2014.

Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August, AAA reports.

Average tri-state gas prices are as follows (AAA):

  • Kentucky: $3.13
  • Ohio: $3.26
  • West Virginia: $3.28

