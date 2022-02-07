Advertisement

High-speed pursuit leads to arrest

The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A high-speed pursuit through two counties landed one man behind bars.

Police say it started just before 7 p.m. along 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue when a man was filling his van with gas at a convenience store. He went inside and then spotted a male subject taking off in the vehicle.

That led police on a pursuit through downtown Ashland. The suspect crossed over into Russell, Flatwoods, Raceland, Worthington and eventually the city of Greenup.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in on the pursuit. The driver, identified as 26-year-old, Thomas Irvin of Greenup at times, reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Officials were able to deploy spike strips and took out some of the vehicles tires.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident along U.S. 23 and Vine Street.

Irvin has been booked into the Greenup County Detention Center and is being charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, wanton endangerment and drug paraphernalia.

