HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Forget the flowers and chuck the chocolates, well, the milk chocolates anyway. This Valentine’s Day, give your special someone a bouquet of berries... that’s according to America’s Bad Breath Doctor, Dr. Katz.

He joined Susan on Studio 3 to share tips for maintaining kissable breath this holiday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.