Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo captured of the oil sheen on the Pond Fork River.
Boone Co. residents concerned after vandalism causes oil leak into river
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Home destroyed in fire
Officials are battling flames at a home along Timbercrest Drive.
Firefighters battle spreading flames
Deputies say the four were arrested early Saturday morning.
Deputies arrest four on numerous theft charges; two also charged with defacing Cassie Johnson memorial
Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes
A 31-year-old Western Regional Jail correctional officer has died from COVID-19, the fourth...
W.Va. Corrections mourns another COVID-19 officer death
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’