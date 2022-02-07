Advertisement

Quiet weather week ahead

Snow-less work week, for a change!
A beautiful winter twilight
A beautiful winter twilight(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a winter siege of cold and snow the weather will settle down this week into a sort of dry desert-winter clime. Cold nights will produce frost and thin ice on ponds as lows dip into the 20s (even teens by Super Bowl weekend) only to have bright days with sunshine muster afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50.

40s in February can feel comfy as long as there is little wind and the sun is in your face. But in shaded areas that don’t see much sun and where the wind blows, this second week of February will still have a chill to it.

Meanwhile the southern and eastern storm track will roll on although early odds favor snows staying to our north in the Great Lakes and along the east slopes of the mountains where our ski lodges can get a few powdery inches over the weekend.

First Warning Weather