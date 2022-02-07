Advertisement

Stolen ambulance leads police on chase

Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- An ambulance that was stolen from the King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland led police on a chase through two counties.

According to Boyd County 911, Ashland Police spotted the ambulance at around 3:46 a.m. and chased it into Greenup County, where deputies joined the chase.

The stolen ambulance stopped after about 10 minutes near the Ironton-Russell Bridge where the suspect was arrested.

There is no word on any injuries.

The ambulance is still drivable, according to dispatchers.

We will be following this developing story and bring you the latest updates right here on WSAZ.com.

