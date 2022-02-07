Super Bowl LVI | Burrow on the big stage

THE PLAINS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Snow covers the field at Joe Burrow Stadium, home of the Athens Bulldogs. With less than a week until the school’s very own Joe Burrow takes the field at Super Bowl LVI, those faithful fans haven’t forgotten his historic career as a Bulldog.

At only 25 years old, his football career up to this point is one that so many can only dream about. He led his team to the state championship game as a senior in the fall of 2014. Five years later, he hoisted the Heisman Trophy en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship as an LSU Tiger.

Now, the man who calls Athens home is set to lead the Cincinnati Bengals onto the field on football’s biggest stage. His father, Jimmy Burrow, beams with pride at his son’s success. Joe’s success will be front and center on a national scale this week. However, his success is rooted in the experiences he had while growing up in Athens.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your family does. Everybody has an opportunity to reach their goals,” said Burrow’s father. “I think young people look up to Joe knowing that he came from Athens, he went to high school here, he cares about the community and yet he’s on the biggest stage in football this weekend. It can be done and everybody can reach their goals.”

