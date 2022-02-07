Woman escapes; man charged with unlawful imprisonment, rape

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment after a woman claims she was beaten and held against her will.

According to a release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, EMS staff called deputies after picking up an injured woman who told them she had been assaulted.

The suspect, identified as Sylvester Bailey, 44, shared an apartment with the victim and is accused of committing multiple crimes during the alleged imprisonment, officials say.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told deputies Bailey told her the only way she would leave the home was in a ‘body bag.’

She told deputies Bailey beat her on several occasions and even held a gun to her head as well as inside her mouth, threatening to kill her.

In her statement to deputies, the victim also said Bailey told her if she ever called law enforcement for help, he would kill her and then himself.

A search warrant at 7 Water Street in Sandy Hook was executed with the assistance of Kentucky State Police at the residence.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located a .22 caliber handgun as well as a .12 gauge shotgun in a closet.

Ropes were also discovered bound to the headboard and were tied in such a way that only a knife could be used to remove them, deputies reported.

Several items of drug paraphernalia were also seized from the bedroom.

According to Kentucky State Police, Bailey is wanted in the state of Ohio on a non-extraditable warrant and is a convicted felon.

Bailey is facing charges including unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, rape in the first degree. sodomy in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) and drug paraphernalia.

He’s being lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center and being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Woman escapes, man charged with unlawful imprisonment

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.