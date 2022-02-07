Advertisement

Woman escapes, man charged with unlawful imprisonment

Bailey is charged with false imprisonment of a female inside an apartment.
Bailey is charged with false imprisonment of a female inside an apartment.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged a man with false imprisonment after a female victim says she was held inside her apartment against her will and was finally able to escape.

According to a release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, EMS staff called deputies after picking up an injured female victim. She said she had been assaulted.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Sylvester Bailey shared a residence with the victim and is accused of committing multiple crimes during the alleged imprisonment.

A search warrant was executed with the assistance of Kentucky State Police at the residence.

Bailey is facing charges including: Unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, rape in the first degree. sodomy in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) and drug paraphernalia.

He was also wanted on extradition warrants out of Ohio.

He’s being lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center and being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County Schools officials say they’re investigating inappropriate comments made toward...
School officials investigating inappropriate comments made toward student athletes at basketball game
Deputies say the four were arrested early Saturday morning.
Deputies arrest four on numerous theft charges; two also charged with defacing Cassie Johnson memorial
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Home destroyed in fire
Long-serving County Commissioner Hoppy Shores dies
A man is wanted after an armed robbery Thursday night at the Dollar General store in Pikeville,...
Dollar General armed robbery investigated in eastern Ky.

Latest News

Officials are battling flames at a home along Timbercrest Drive.
Firefighters battle spreading flames
Boone County firefighters say a valve to the tank at a substation was turned to let out the oil.
Oil spills from coal substation into river
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Home destroyed in fire
WV SWIMMING
WV SWIMMING