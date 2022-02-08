COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 additional deaths, 1,495 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 8, 2022, there are currently 9,056 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 23 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,900 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 67-year old female from Clay County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 66-year old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old female from Roane County, a 74-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, and an 87-year old female from Nicholas County. These deaths range from October 2021 through January 2022.

Currently, 994 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 215 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, 11 pediatric patients are in the hospital, four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, seven counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Nine counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

According to DHHR, there are 12,944 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,704 of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

451,169 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus. 376,466 West Virginians have received a booster dose.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (93), Berkeley (263), Boone (94), Braxton (22), Brooke (25), Cabell (577), Calhoun (28), Clay (57), Doddridge (31), Fayette (444), Gilmer (33), Grant (42), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (92), Hancock (35), Hardy (57), Harrison (379), Jackson (30), Jefferson (133), Kanawha (1,121), Lewis (49), Lincoln (144), Logan (216), Marion (276), Marshall (110), Mason (164), McDowell (141), Mercer (489), Mineral (116), Mingo (210), Monongalia (351), Monroe (115), Morgan (47), Nicholas (141), Ohio (108), Pendleton (24), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (33), Preston (152), Putnam (295), Raleigh (543), Randolph (110), Ritchie (49), Roane (53), Summers (82), Taylor (109), Tucker (46), Tyler (39), Upshur (189), Wayne (260), Webster (33), Wetzel (72), Wirt (24), Wood (312), Wyoming (136). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.