Advertisement

Cattle truck crash closes I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.

A tractor trailer crash closed I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.
A tractor trailer crash closed I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 South are closed about a mile south of the Goldtown exit after a tractor trailer crash.

Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say the crash happened just before 3 Tuesday morning.

The truck was carrying cattle. Those cattle are being loaded onto another vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what first responders say are minor injuries. It’s unclear how long I-77 South will be closed.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Goldtown exit and back on at Haines Branch.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carter is facing murder and strangulation charges following his girlfriend, Connie...
Man charged in girlfriend’s death
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Bailey is charged with false imprisonment of a female inside an apartment.
Woman escapes, man charged with unlawful imprisonment
A 31-year-old Western Regional Jail correctional officer has died from COVID-19, the fourth...
W.Va. Corrections mourns another COVID-19 officer death

Latest News

Brandon Bitcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 8th, 2022.
First Warning Weather
The oil pools in places where the water slows.
Unclear who is investigating oil leak and vandalism; community activist speaks out
Quiet winter week ahead
First Warning Weather
Shawn Carter is charged with second degree murder and strangulation.
Man charged in girlfriend's death