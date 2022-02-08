Cattle truck crash closes I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 South are closed about a mile south of the Goldtown exit after a tractor trailer crash.

Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say the crash happened just before 3 Tuesday morning.

The truck was carrying cattle. Those cattle are being loaded onto another vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what first responders say are minor injuries. It’s unclear how long I-77 South will be closed.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Goldtown exit and back on at Haines Branch.

