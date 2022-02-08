Advertisement

WATCH | Demolition of idle AK Steel site in Ashland, Ky

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A steel mill that has been idle since 2015 came down with a boom Tuesday morning.

The AK Steel site in Ashland, Kentucky was demolished Tuesday and will not be used for any future production, officials say.

The AK Steel company was bought out by Cleveland Cliffs weeks after the plant closed in 2019.

Cleveland-Cliffs says crews will prepare the site for better use.

According to the company, “the entire project will be a positive cash flow generator for Cleveland-Cliffs and certainly a positive for the Ashland area.”

Demolition of idle steel mill in Russell, Kentucky.
Demolition of idle steel mill in Russell, Kentucky.

