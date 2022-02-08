Dogs saved in Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two dogs named Cagney and Candy Cane that were stuck in a burning home are safe thanks to the quick action of neighbors.

A man who lives near the intersection of West 5th Avenue and West 18th Street in Huntington says around 9:45 p.m. Monday, he saw heavy smoke coming from his neighbor’s house and heard dogs barking inside.

He told WSAZ flames could be seen through a window.

After calling 911, the neighbor and his friend went to the home, and the friend kicked in the front door.

One of the dogs came running out. The other dog came out after firefighters arrived shortly afterward.

Fire crews say the man who lives there was not home when the fire started.

Flames were put out before they spread to the exterior of the house.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause.

The neighbor said they’re just relieved Cagney and Candy Cane are unharmed.

