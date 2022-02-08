Advertisement

English pub closing after more than 1,000 years

After more than 1,000 years, an English pub is closing its doors. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pub claiming to be the oldest in Britain is closing.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Saint Albans, just north of London, claims it’s been open since the year 793.

If that’s true, it means the establishment survived the Black Death plague that ravaged Europe.

The owner blames COVID-19 for making conditions too difficult to remain open.

Although, he admitted things were getting tough, even before the pandemic.

In fact, a quarter of the United Kingdom’s pubs closed between 2008 and 2018 as people ditched them to drink in restaurants or at home.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is named after the 11th century building it is located in, which used to host cock fights.

Guinness previously recognized the pub as the oldest in England.

The company rested the title in 2000 when it determined records that old are impossible to verify.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carter is facing murder and strangulation charges following his girlfriend, Connie...
Man charged in girlfriend’s death
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.
Three arrested after pursuit in Ashland
Bailey is charged with false imprisonment of a female inside an apartment.
Woman escapes, man charged with unlawful imprisonment

Latest News

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says covid cases declining substantially
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says covid cases declining substantially
The Academy Awards nominations for best picture are announced. (Source: THE ACADEMY OF MOTION...
Oscar nominations for best picture are announced
West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing...
WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegations
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride