Firefighters return to house when fire rekindles

Firefighters battle a house fire on County Road 6 in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Firefighters battle a house fire on County Road 6 in Lawrence County, Ohio.(Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire has destroyed an abandoned home in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The house initially caught fire a little after 10 p.m. Monday on County Road 6 northeast of Ironton, near the intersection with County Road 52.

The home was abandoned, but the fire rekindled twice overnight.

Firefighters had to go back out and put down the hot spots, but were able to clear the scene just after 5 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

