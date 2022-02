HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on I-64 West are dealing with traffic backup between the Huntington Mall and the 29th Street exit.

A supervisor with Cabell County 911 told WSAZ that there isn’t a wreck.

The supervisor said the congested traffic could be a result of construction work that is underway on I-64.

