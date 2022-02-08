‘I just heard this crash’: Vehicle hits parked car, drives away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family in Huntington is left without one of their cars after it was hit Friday on Piedmont St. in Westmoreland.

Kara Damron and her family were getting ready for bed when they heard a loud crash.

“I immediately took off running down the stairs, and he’s like it’s our car,” said Damron.

When Damron stepped outside she saw her car, which was parked in front of her house, pushed back with the back end of it in the street.

“It was smashed in, and you could just hear a hissing sound and there was fluid and it won’t start,” said Damron.

Several of her neighbors also ran outside when they heard the crash. One called 911 while another told Damron they saw a white utility van turn from Lee Street and drive into the car.

“It crossed the yellow line and of course hit our car. Our car was parked right here and it pushed it back to what would be the next spot,” said Damron.

Damron said neither her or her neighbors were able to catch the license plate number of the van.

“I had seen the van in front of the school and it kind of slowed down but then it kept going,” said Damron. “It’s just frustrating to think that someone wouldn’t stop. Just a hit and run.”

The road is usually busy, but it was quiet as Damron said the hit and run happened around 10:50. She said the roads were icy, but Damron just wants to know who would not stop.

“It’s frustrating that they didn’t at least stop and give us information insurance just went on their merry way,” she said.

Damron does have insurance on the car and says this is more of an inconvenience than anything, but the car is most likely totaled.

If you saw this happen or know any information about the van, you’re asked to called the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4444.

