Icy roads impact school bus routes

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Icy spots are forcing Greenup County school bus drivers to pump the breaks.

“We had 39 routes and probably 30 of them were affected in some way,” Tommy Crump, Director of Transportation, said.

Crump says the district went on a two-hour delay Tuesday, because several roads that bus drivers take to pick up students were not safe enough to travel on.

While those main roads may be clear, it’s those backroads bus drivers have to keep an extra eye on. Crump says some of those roads barely see the light of day which makes it more difficult for that ice to melt.

“We went over the same spots probably three, four times over three or four different days,” Joe Taylor, Greenup County Road Superintendent, said.

Taylor says the mixture of ice and limited sunlight makes for a longer process.

“We will salt in the mornings and then we’ll go back that evening and give the salt time to work,” Taylor said. “We plow as we go and salt behind it, but if it doesn’t cut it all the way off then we go back later that evening and do it again as the temperatures rise.”

Taylor says crews have been out treating the roads for the last few days, including Tuesday, following the recent ice storm. He says these impacted bus routes should be ready to travel on by Wednesday.

So, while crews work to clear the roads for bus drivers to pick up students-- Crump says bus drivers are ready to make adjustments to make sure students are getting to and from school.

“We’ll set up a meeting place whether it’s the mouth of a road or a church, and they’ll bring their kids there and the bus will stop by there if they can’t get up the road,” Crump said.

