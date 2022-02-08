Man reads apology during sentencing for role in DUI death

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for killing a woman while driving under the influence in 2016.

Tuesday morning, Jonathan Hensley received a three-to-15-year and two-to-10-year sentence, that will run concurrently.

During the sentencing hearing, Hensley read a letter aloud apologizing for his actions that resulted in the death of Melanie Ann Stephenson.

According to troopers, Stephenson and her sister were hit by Hensley’s SUV as they were walking into the Walmart along U.S. 60 in Huntington on October 4, 2016.

Hensley said the following Tuesday in court:

“I wrote this for Mrs. Stephenson. I thank you your honor for allowing me to address the court. I want to start off by apologizing to you and your family Mrs. Judy Stephenson for all the pain and suffering that my actions have caused. I’ve thought long and hard about what I would say and no words would ever be able to bring back your sister, but I pray that one day you will be able to forgive me. Since October 2016, I’ve completed a long term rehabilitation program and I’ve attend weekly AA meetings and I call my sponsor every day, which has 38 years of sobriety of living this way. I would give my life to bring her sister back and I know that’s not possible so since that day, I’ve dedicated my life to helping others and becoming a better person every day. A father and a husband and I promise her, I will continue to do so for the rest of my life. Thank you, your honor.”

Hensley was given no credit for the home confinement time he has served and will pay a $1,000 fine for each count.

