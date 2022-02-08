Mason County roads await repairs, continue to recover from snow and ice

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many drivers and residents have put the last bout with severe winter weather behind them, while others are still struggling to dig out, clean-up, repair and move on.

“Terrible, just terrible,” said Larry Roush. “Gotta have four wheel drive.”

He’s lived in the area for about 20 years and says driving through Cabell, Putnam and Jackson counties, it’s a night and day difference when he crosses over into Mason County.

“Just like we’re out here in the country and they forgot about us,” he said.

Roush met up with WSAZ at another several year-old road slip along Sandhill Road.

Residents contacted WSAZ after noticing several snow plows weren’t in service during the most recent winter weather event.

Reporter Kelsey Souto contacted a WVDOT spokesperson who spoke with Kathy Rushworth, District 2 Maintenance Engineer.

She provided the following statement:

WVDOH keeps mechanics on hand who can work both in the field and in the garage, as needed. During the recent snow event, seven trucks have been down for maintenance. Of those, five were able to be handled by mechanics with the equipment and tools we have on hand and two were down for a longer period of time because they required parts to be ordered. Advance preparation and planning takes into account not only the routes and drivers, but also mechanics for inevitable break downs. District 2 takes their commitment to keeping WV motorists safe during winter weather events very seriously. Their dedicated team always strives to keep their equipment operational to ensure that roads are taken care of.

We requested an interview with a representative from WVDOH mid-morning on Tuesday, but they instead asked that we provide a list of questions. We submitted questions around 1:30 p.m.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, we had not heard back.

“Yeah it’s frustrating,” said Roush. “I’m 79 years old and I gotta get out the snow shovel to help clean the hill off so we can get our vehicles up and down it.”

Even though these roads may be less traveled, for those who live and work in the area, they are the most important roads in the state.

We visited a road collapse along Millstone Road near Jerry’s Run Road which caved due to a failed culvert.

WSAZ also stopped along Leon-Braden Road where the road has fallen over into the hillside and is down to one lane of travel.

