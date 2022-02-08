Police | Juveniles left alone in filthy home; mother facing charges

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing charges Tuesday following a well-being check by police that discovered her children alone in filthy conditions.

Dejahvous Lynch, 26, of South Charleston has been charged with child abuse creating risk of injury as a result of the well-being check that was executed Monday, February 7.

Officers say they were dispatched to the apartment along Colonial Park Drive after the father of the children told officers the kids were left home alone.

According to the criminal complaint, officers observed human and dog feces scattered throughout the apartment.

“The children were dirty and appeared to not have bathed in several days,” the criminal complaint reads.

Officers also found a knife in reach of the children.

Dirty clothing was also scattered throughout the apartment and the children’s beds were bare, without bed sheets, the criminal complaint states.

Officers also reported that one of the two dogs in the home appeared to be malnourished and in a cage.

Further information has not been released.

