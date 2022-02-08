Advertisement

Quiet weather pattern into Super Bowl weekend

Seesaw temperatures the next week
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A long spell of mainly dry and seasonably chilly weather has settled in. Days will see-saw between the 40s when the wind blows from the north to the 50s when that air flow veers to the south.

Now a few fronts will pass with the risk of light showers (Wednesday night, Friday night into Saturday and again on Monday). Any showers before Sunday will be in rain form then a good chance of a light snowfall will arrive by Super Bowl Sunday night or Monday though it may well be we merely get a coating of snow then.

So construction workers can play a game of catch-up after a hard 5 weeks when there were many days off due to cold, snow and ice.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carter is facing murder and strangulation charges following his girlfriend, Connie...
Man charged in girlfriend’s death
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.
Three arrested after pursuit in Ashland
Demolition of idle steel mill in Russell, Kentucky.
WATCH | Demolition of idle AK Steel site in Ashland, Ky

Latest News

See-saw temperatures next 7 days
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Sunshine Continues
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Bitcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 8th, 2022.
First Warning Weather