Quiet weather pattern into Super Bowl weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A long spell of mainly dry and seasonably chilly weather has settled in. Days will see-saw between the 40s when the wind blows from the north to the 50s when that air flow veers to the south.

Now a few fronts will pass with the risk of light showers (Wednesday night, Friday night into Saturday and again on Monday). Any showers before Sunday will be in rain form then a good chance of a light snowfall will arrive by Super Bowl Sunday night or Monday though it may well be we merely get a coating of snow then.

So construction workers can play a game of catch-up after a hard 5 weeks when there were many days off due to cold, snow and ice.

