Romance scams during Valentine’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The FBI continuously works to raise awareness about online romance scams. In this type of fraud, scammers target and take advantage of people looking for companionship or romantic partners and con them out of their money. The criminals who carry out romance scams typically target victims via social media messaging and emails with the intention of establishing a relationship as quickly as possible. If you suspect an online relationship is a scam, stop all contact immediately. If you have already sent money, it is extremely important that you:

Immediately report any transfer of funds to your financial institution

File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov

Contact your local FBI field office or other law enforcement agency

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.