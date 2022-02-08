Advertisement

Three arrested after pursuit in Ashland

Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.
Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.(KWCH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.

According to Ashland Police, the pursuit began in Kenova. Kenova Police were attempting to stop a Jeep that was heading into Catlettsburg.

The Jeep lead police through Boyd County before finally being trapped in a shopping center parking lot in Ashland.

Ashland Police then arrested Jerry Bryan, Andrew Riley, and Latasha Brown.

Bryan, 49, of Argillite, faces charges of fleeing from police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in controlled substances, and on 2 warrants out of Boyd County Circuit Court.

Riley, 24, of Wurtland, faces charges of trafficking of controlled substances, evidence tampering, and on warrants out of Greenup and Madison counties.

Brown, 32, of Ashland, is charged with trafficking in controlled substances.

All three are being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo captured of the oil sheen on the Pond Fork River.
Boone Co. residents concerned after vandalism causes oil leak into river
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Home destroyed in fire
Officials are battling flames at a home along Timbercrest Drive.
Firefighters battle spreading flames
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Bailey is charged with false imprisonment of a female inside an apartment.
Woman escapes, man charged with unlawful imprisonment

Latest News

Super Bowl LVI is the opportunity of a lifetime for Burrow and family
Super Bowl LVI | Burrow on the big stage
Super Bowl LVI is the opportunity of a lifetime for Burrow and family
Super Bowl LVI is the opportunity of a lifetime for Burrow and family
More cold but no snow this week!
First Warning Weather
Gas leaks in WV
Oil and gas right groups says new study shows gas wells leaking throughout West Virginia