Three arrested after pursuit in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.

According to Ashland Police, the pursuit began in Kenova. Kenova Police were attempting to stop a Jeep that was heading into Catlettsburg.

The Jeep lead police through Boyd County before finally being trapped in a shopping center parking lot in Ashland.

Ashland Police then arrested Jerry Bryan, Andrew Riley, and Latasha Brown.

Bryan, 49, of Argillite, faces charges of fleeing from police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in controlled substances, and on 2 warrants out of Boyd County Circuit Court.

Riley, 24, of Wurtland, faces charges of trafficking of controlled substances, evidence tampering, and on warrants out of Greenup and Madison counties.

Brown, 32, of Ashland, is charged with trafficking in controlled substances.

All three are being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.