WV High School Hoops Rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (8) 12-3 89 1
2. Jefferson (1) 12-0 82 3
3. Parkersburg South 13-2 67 2
4. George Washington 12-4 63 4
5. Capital 9-3 53 5
6. South Charleston 11-3 47 6
7. Hedgesville 10-3 31 7
8. University 9-6 28 9
9. Huntington 10-6 16 8
10. Spring Mills 8-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Cabell Midland 4, Princeton 2.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (4) 11-0 82 3
2. Shady Spring (2) 13-1 79 2
3. Logan (3) 12-1 78 1
4. Wheeling Central 13-1 67 4
5. Elkins 12-3 52 5
6. Winfield 10-6 38 6
7. East Fairmont 8-2 36 8
8. Herbert Hoover 12-6 22 7
9. Grafton 10-5 18 9
10. Berkeley Springs 8-3 12 10
Others receiving votes: Scott 5, Hampshire 4, North Marion 1, Notre Dame 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (9) 14-1 90 1
2. St. Marys 14-0 81 2
3. Bluefield 10-2 66 3
4. Williamstown 11-2 58 4
5. Ravenswood 12-3 54 5
6. South Harrison 8-0 53 6
7. Chapmanville 9-7 35 7
8. Wyoming East 7-7 27 8
9. Buffalo 6-9 13 10
10. Mingo Central 5-8 6 9
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 4, Clay County 4, Braxton County 2, Ritchie County 1, Roane County 1.
Class A
1. James Monroe (8) 14-1 89 1
2. Greater Beckley Christian (1) 10-2 81 2
3. Man 12-2 67 3
4. St. Joseph 10-6 61 4
5. Tucker County 13-2 57 5
6. Tug Valley 7-2 38 6
7. Tygarts Valley 9-4 29 7
8. Cameron 11-3 28 9
9. Webster County 6-3 25 8
10. Pendleton County 11-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 1.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (8) 13-1 80 1
2. Morgantown 14-3 68 3
3. Cabell Midland 11-3 66 2
4. Wheeling Park 15-2 58 4
5. Greenbrier East 10-2 37 5
6. Parkersburg 12-4 36 9
7. Buckhannon-Upshur 14-3 30 8
8. Princeton 10-4 22 7
9. Capital 10-7 21 6
10. Jefferson 10-1 15 10
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, St. Albans 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (8) 15-1 80 1
2. North Marion 14-2 69 2
3. Wayne 15-2 66 3
4. Logan 13-2 57 4
5. Nitro 11-6 42 5
6. Robert C. Byrd 11-5 37 6
7. Ripley 13-3 35 T8
8. East Fairmont 11-5 30 7
9. Philip Barbour 7-6 11 T8
10. PikeView 7-5 7 10
Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Hampshire 1, Lewis County 1, Liberty Harrison 1, Winfield 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 80 1
2. Petersburg 14-2 72 2
3. Wyoming East 9-2 63 3
4. St. Marys 12-4 53 5
5. Frankfort 11-4 47 4
6. Summers County 12-5 44 6
7. Mingo Central 9-5 25 8
8. Ritchie County 8-5 23 9
9. Charleston Catholic 6-6 21 7
10. Chapmanville 6-10 6 10
Others receiving votes: Williamstown 3, Trinity 3.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (7) 14-1 79 1
2. Cameron (1) 12-2 73 2
3. Tolsia 12-4 63 3
4. Webster County 12-3 50 5
5. Calhoun 11-4 44 8
6. Doddridge County 13-5 41 6
7. Tucker County 13-5 37 4
8. Clay-Battelle 6-4 22 7
9. Pendleton County 5-7 11 10
10. St Joseph 2-9 10 9
Others receiving votes: East Hardy 3, Union 2, Greenbrier West 2, River View 1, Tygarts Valley 1, Tug Valley 1.
