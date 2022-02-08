WV High School Hoops Rankings released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8) 12-3 89 1

2. Jefferson (1) 12-0 82 3

3. Parkersburg South 13-2 67 2

4. George Washington 12-4 63 4

5. Capital 9-3 53 5

6. South Charleston 11-3 47 6

7. Hedgesville 10-3 31 7

8. University 9-6 28 9

9. Huntington 10-6 16 8

10. Spring Mills 8-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Cabell Midland 4, Princeton 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (4) 11-0 82 3

2. Shady Spring (2) 13-1 79 2

3. Logan (3) 12-1 78 1

4. Wheeling Central 13-1 67 4

5. Elkins 12-3 52 5

6. Winfield 10-6 38 6

7. East Fairmont 8-2 36 8

8. Herbert Hoover 12-6 22 7

9. Grafton 10-5 18 9

10. Berkeley Springs 8-3 12 10

Others receiving votes: Scott 5, Hampshire 4, North Marion 1, Notre Dame 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (9) 14-1 90 1

2. St. Marys 14-0 81 2

3. Bluefield 10-2 66 3

4. Williamstown 11-2 58 4

5. Ravenswood 12-3 54 5

6. South Harrison 8-0 53 6

7. Chapmanville 9-7 35 7

8. Wyoming East 7-7 27 8

9. Buffalo 6-9 13 10

10. Mingo Central 5-8 6 9

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 4, Clay County 4, Braxton County 2, Ritchie County 1, Roane County 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (8) 14-1 89 1

2. Greater Beckley Christian (1) 10-2 81 2

3. Man 12-2 67 3

4. St. Joseph 10-6 61 4

5. Tucker County 13-2 57 5

6. Tug Valley 7-2 38 6

7. Tygarts Valley 9-4 29 7

8. Cameron 11-3 28 9

9. Webster County 6-3 25 8

10. Pendleton County 11-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 1.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (8) 13-1 80 1

2. Morgantown 14-3 68 3

3. Cabell Midland 11-3 66 2

4. Wheeling Park 15-2 58 4

5. Greenbrier East 10-2 37 5

6. Parkersburg 12-4 36 9

7. Buckhannon-Upshur 14-3 30 8

8. Princeton 10-4 22 7

9. Capital 10-7 21 6

10. Jefferson 10-1 15 10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (8) 15-1 80 1

2. North Marion 14-2 69 2

3. Wayne 15-2 66 3

4. Logan 13-2 57 4

5. Nitro 11-6 42 5

6. Robert C. Byrd 11-5 37 6

7. Ripley 13-3 35 T8

8. East Fairmont 11-5 30 7

9. Philip Barbour 7-6 11 T8

10. PikeView 7-5 7 10

Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Hampshire 1, Lewis County 1, Liberty Harrison 1, Winfield 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 80 1

2. Petersburg 14-2 72 2

3. Wyoming East 9-2 63 3

4. St. Marys 12-4 53 5

5. Frankfort 11-4 47 4

6. Summers County 12-5 44 6

7. Mingo Central 9-5 25 8

8. Ritchie County 8-5 23 9

9. Charleston Catholic 6-6 21 7

10. Chapmanville 6-10 6 10

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 3, Trinity 3.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (7) 14-1 79 1

2. Cameron (1) 12-2 73 2

3. Tolsia 12-4 63 3

4. Webster County 12-3 50 5

5. Calhoun 11-4 44 8

6. Doddridge County 13-5 41 6

7. Tucker County 13-5 37 4

8. Clay-Battelle 6-4 22 7

9. Pendleton County 5-7 11 10

10. St Joseph 2-9 10 9

Others receiving votes: East Hardy 3, Union 2, Greenbrier West 2, River View 1, Tygarts Valley 1, Tug Valley 1.

