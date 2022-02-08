Advertisement

WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegations

West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing...
West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing incident.(wsaz.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing incident.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Delta Chi from all recruitment activities, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

Letters sent from the Office of Student Conduct to the chapter president and advisor outlined specific allegations, which did not include alcohol or controlled substances.

The interim suspension will stay in affect as the investigation and review process proceed. The allegations may also be reviewed for criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.

To see the current status of fraternity and sorority chapters at WVU here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carter is facing murder and strangulation charges following his girlfriend, Connie...
Man charged in girlfriend’s death
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.
Three arrested after pursuit in Ashland
A tractor trailer crash closed I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.
I-77 South reopens following cattle truck crash in Jackson Co., W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says covid cases declining substantially
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says covid cases declining substantially
Dejahvous Lynch, 26, of South Charleston has been charged with child abuse creating risk of...
Police | Juveniles left alone in filthy home; mother facing charges
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 additional deaths, 1,495 new cases reported
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Infertility