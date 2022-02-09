Advertisement

$100,000 worth of horse racing trophies stolen from leading Keeneland trainer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A leading trainer at Keeneland, Wesley Ward, wants help finding a thief.

He says someone stole 12 gold and silver trophies from his home in Woodford County Tuesday morning.

The trophies are valued at around $100,000, but the trainer says the sentimental value is what is most important. One of the trophies was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth, another by Prince William and Kate.

Ward is offering a reward to whoever leads him to the thief.

Versailles police are investigating.

