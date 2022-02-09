Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has closed one of two eastbound lanes on I-64 in Kanawha County.
According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile marker.
Heavy delays are expected, according to dispatchers.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.