Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has closed one of two eastbound lanes on I-64 in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile marker.

Heavy delays are expected, according to dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

According to dispatchers the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile marker.

