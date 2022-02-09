Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has closed one of two eastbound lanes on I-64 in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile marker.

Heavy delays are expected, according to dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

