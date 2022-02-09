Advertisement

Babydog makes Super Bowl 2022 score prediction

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLETON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI, but West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is relying on animal instincts to determine the outcome.

At the end of his press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Justice brought out his prognosticator, Babydog.

Gov. Justice says Babydog is going with stripes, with the Cincinnati Bengals on top.

Babydog predicts the Bengals will win 30 to 28.

Super Bowl LVI will air on WSAZ, February 13.

Kick off is at 6:30 p.m.

