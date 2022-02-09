Advertisement

Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout

Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they were forced to attend during school hours.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of students at Huntington High School staged a walkout Wednesday after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Wednesday, students walked out of the high school carrying signs reading, ‘separation of church and state’.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event organized by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter was supposed to be voluntary.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE, CLICK HERE >>>

Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition of idle steel mill in Russell, Kentucky.
WATCH | Demolition of idle AK Steel site in Ashland, Ky
I-64 traffic backed up in Cabell County
I-64 traffic backed up in Cabell County
Dejahvous Lynch, 26, of South Charleston has been charged with child abuse creating risk of...
Police | Juveniles left alone in filthy home; mother facing charges
A tractor trailer crash closed I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.
I-77 South reopens following cattle truck crash in Jackson Co., W.Va.
"I want to start off by apologizing to you and your family Mrs. Judy Stephenson for all the...
Man reads apology during sentencing for role in DUI death

Latest News

Valentine's Day gift guide
Valentine’s Day gift guide
Raising awareness of an often undiagnosed serious heart condition
Raising awareness of an often undiagnosed serious heart condition
Safety and security at the Super Bowl
Safety and security at the Super Bowl
Latest and greatest kitchen and bath products
Latest and greatest kitchen and bath products
The measure passed by a vote of 4-1 with another council member abstaining because they...
Village enacts social media policy