Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of students at Huntington High School staged a walkout Wednesday after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Wednesday, students walked out of the high school carrying signs reading, ‘separation of church and state’.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event organized by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter was supposed to be voluntary.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE, CLICK HERE >>>

Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.