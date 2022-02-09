COVID-19 W.Va. | Only three ‘red’ counties

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 9, 2022, there are currently 8,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 39 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,939 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Barbour County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Mason County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Jefferson County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, a 43-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year old male from Putnam County, a 63-year old male from Upshur County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 20-year old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Calhoun County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Barbour County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, and a 71-year old male from Mason County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 87-year old female from Kanawha County. This death occurred in January 2022.

As of Wednesday, 906 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 215 have been admitted to the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.

12 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four have been admitted to the ICU and three are on ventilators.

To date, 290 West Virginia National Guard members have been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals.

On the state’s County Alert System map, three counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Nine counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate. There are 14 orange counties, 23 gold counties and six yellow.

“Slowly but surely, our numbers are getting a little bit better,” Gov. Justice said during his virtual press briefing Wednesday. “But I still feel that if you aren’t vaccinated, or if you are but you haven’t gotten your booster shot, you’re making a great big mistake.”

According to DHHR, there are 12,944 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,704 reported cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

454,113 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

377,210 West Virginia have received a booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (250), Boone (96), Braxton (20), Brooke (18), Cabell (497), Calhoun (25), Clay (46), Doddridge (27), Fayette (360), Gilmer (23), Grant (46), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (89), Hancock (46), Hardy (50), Harrison (359), Jackson (44), Jefferson (113), Kanawha (1,106), Lewis (47), Lincoln (124), Logan (180), Marion (260), Marshall (113), Mason (168), McDowell (154), Mercer (443), Mineral (112), Mingo (195), Monongalia (325), Monroe (86), Morgan (43), Nicholas (129), Ohio (126), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (280), Raleigh (509), Randolph (86), Ritchie (26), Roane (50), Summers (74), Taylor (89), Tucker (42), Tyler (33), Upshur (150), Wayne (219), Webster (29), Wetzel (64), Wirt (22), Wood (284), Wyoming (144). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

