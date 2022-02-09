Advertisement

Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition of idle steel mill in Russell, Kentucky.
WATCH | Demolition of idle AK Steel site in Ashland, Ky
I-64 traffic backed up in Cabell County
I-64 traffic backed up in Cabell County
Dejahvous Lynch, 26, of South Charleston has been charged with child abuse creating risk of...
Police | Juveniles left alone in filthy home; mother facing charges
A tractor trailer crash closed I-77 South in Jackson Co., W.Va.
I-77 South reopens following cattle truck crash in Jackson Co., W.Va.
"I want to start off by apologizing to you and your family Mrs. Judy Stephenson for all the...
Man reads apology during sentencing for role in DUI death

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S....
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
Wednesday, students walked out of the high school carrying signs reading, ‘separation of church...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.