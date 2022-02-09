Advertisement

GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

(Gray DC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior Republican lawmaker has apologized for using an expletive when Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol.

Beatty says Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky used a vulgar phrase during an altercation on the way to vote Tuesday.

Beatty says Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, poked her in her back before using the expletive.

Rogers says in a statement that he met with Beatty to apologize and that his words “were not acceptable.”

Beatty says she has accepted the apology, while adding that she “will never tolerate bullying.”

