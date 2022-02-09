Advertisement

Olympic silver medalist looks back on Salt Lake City

Looking at Lea Ann Parsley's silver medal memories
By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 9, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been 20 years since Lea Ann Parsley made history at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

Parsley, and her teammate Tristan Gale, became the first women ever to medal in the skeleton event. 2002 was the first time women’s skeleton was contested at the Olympic Games.

Parsley’s memories are still vivid 20 years after the games. She said she’s still close to her teammates and stays connected to the U-S Skelton team.

Parsley is a former standout athlete at Marshall and is inducted in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

