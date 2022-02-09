Quiet February weather for 2 more days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The winter pause of this second week of February comes as welcomed news for construction workers who were forced inside for days during the cold, icy and snowy weather of January and early February. Now while this pause is likely to last until Sunday, the reality there is new cold shots and snowfalls are likely into March.

Thursday’s temperatures will back away from Wednesday highs in the upper 50s. Instead a chilled north flow will push readings down into the still tolerable 40s. Sky conditions will range from mostly cloudy north to lots of sun south.

Friday’s weather will mirror Wednesday with a stiff southwest wind and partial sun sending highs back into the 50s and perhaps even 60.

Friday night into Saturday morning light rain showers will pass with minimal accumulation. Then colder air will arrive for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s day Monday when snow showers are likely.

