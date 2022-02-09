Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Mason County woman.

West Virginia State Police say Gladys Gilman, 83 of New Haven, was last seen about 10 Tuesday night. She is 5′2, 114 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Troopers say she has a history of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. She is believed to be driving a 2014 white Subaru Crosstrek with West Virginia license number 55S 784.

Anyone with any information on Gilman’s whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.