South Floyd Elementary placed on lockdown

Officials say all students and staff are safe inside the school.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - South Floyd Elementary has been placed on a lockdown after a report of a man in a vehicle on campus with a weapon, according to school administration.

The school went on lockdown and the police immediately responded.

The person is not on the school’s campus at this time, police report.

Police are on scene investigating.

The school will remain on lockdown until the status is lifted by law enforcement.

