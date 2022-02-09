South Floyd Elementary placed on lockdown

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - South Floyd Elementary has been placed on a lockdown after a report of a man in a vehicle on campus with a weapon, according to school administration.

Officials say all students and staff are safe inside the school.

The school went on lockdown and the police immediately responded.

The person is not on the school’s campus at this time, police report.

Police are on scene investigating.

The school will remain on lockdown until the status is lifted by law enforcement.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.