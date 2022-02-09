State funding could bring new technology center to Boyd County Schools

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As Kentucky lawmakers consider the state budget, Boyd County Career and Technical Center posted a video to its Facebook page, showing the needs the center has.

“We don’t have the capacity here in this building to grow to offer more programs or to run what we have even effectively for kids to really know what it’s like in the field they’re choosing,” said Courtney Bartley, the director of the center. A bill passed the House, and is now awaiting Senate approval. If the bill passes, Boyd County Schools is slated to receive $10 million for the new career and technical center.

“We want the people in Frankfort making the decisions about the money to see what we need to really grow and do more, especially if we were connected to the high school how many more kids we could get through these programs,” Bartley said.

The building the center is housed in now was built in 1974 and is full of challenges.

“Everything is outdated in this building. I mean, so much of what they do, they can’t run all the welders necessarily at the same time the auto shop is using a lot of their equipment,” Bartley said.

From old equipment to not enough space, the center is also more than a mile away from the high school, meaning students have to take a bus back and forth, causing them to loose instruction time.

“It averages out, I think, to at least a period of class each week ,” Bartley said.

The shortage of bus drivers also makes it challenging.

“They have to start their elementary runs by 2:18 p.m. That completely knocks out us having classes at the end of the day, so there are no seventh period classes here,” Bartley said.

If the district receives the money, the new center would be built next to the high school, taking away the transportation problem, and it would allow more students the opportunity to participate in the programs.

“We’d probably double, and even look at every student being able to participate in programs and offer programs, not only what we have now but offer programs that are more in depth,” said agriculture teacher Joe Childers.

Childers says these programs are something every high school student should experience -- something they can’t now.

“I have students who will have extra time in their schedule when they’re a senior. Then it’s too late for me to get them prepared to be able to pass the industrial exams that we need to get them prepared for, cause I only had them for one year because their schedule wouldn’t allow it,” Childers said.

This would give students more options and not have to choose between AP programs, band and career and technical pathways.

Bartley says their students are being recruited to work in local industries because of the job shortages.

“Kids are getting offered jobs right now with their MNA certification on the weekends making $35 an hour because there’s not enough medical nurse aides,” she said.

Superintendent Bill Boblett says being able to build a new center will depend on if they get the full $10 million and what funding is available.

He says the goal is to build a new center, but if not they will renovate the old one, but it would be difficult to expand the building.

The district would not have the cost of buying land for the new center, as Boblett said they have plenty of property by the high school.

