Trying to remove the “barrier to breakfast” in Kentucky Schools

(FAKH)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding Kentucky representatives will be hosting a news conference in Frankfort at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The group aims to support legislation to remove the “barrier to breakfast” in Kentucky schools.

The organization is working with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Senator Jason Howell and Representative Steve Riley to help clarify laws and ensure school districts have the option to serve students breakfast during the first 15 minutes of school.

The ultimate goal of the legislation is to make sure more students on free and reduced meals can eat breakfast. An estimated 272,938 children in Kentucky miss school breakfast due to factors such as long bus rides.

You can watch the livestream below:

