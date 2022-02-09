Two men praised for saving accident victim from fiery crash in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Oregon are calling two men heroes after their courageous efforts gave one accident victim a fighting chance to survive.

Portland Fire & Rescue, along with American Medical Response, responded to a rollover crash Sunday night. When crews arrived, the victim was lying 30 feet from the vehicle, which later caught fire.

PF&R told FOX 12, on-scene crews were able to access the victim easily because two brave bystanders pulled her to safety prior to their arrival.

Eli Bowden, 18, and Michael Hartung, 20, were driving when they saw the victim’s car smoking.

“Eli was paying attention to the road, and I looked over, and I saw a car stop, and then there was smoke, the car was on its side and I was like, ‘We have to stop,’” Hartung said.

Bowden said he whipped the car around, approached the victim’s vehicle, noticed she was unconscious, and without hesitation, the two sprang into action.

“Michael ran and found us a big rock,” Bowden said. “We smashed out her roof. Then I couldn’t figure out how to get her seatbelt off. I didn’t have anything sharp on me. I ran to my car, found a pair of old scissors, and it took me like 30 seconds to cut through the seatbelt.”

Both Hartung and Bowden were able to work as a team, along with another bystander, to extricate the victim from the roof of the vehicle, pulling her to safety.

“Less than five minutes after I got her out of the car, it just exploded and went up in flames,” Bowden said. “I’d say 20-foot flames, and burned the power line down.”

Terry Foster with PF&R said firefighters and AMR arrived on scene and took the victim to the hospital. She stayed there overnight.

Foster said these heroic efforts by the two local men are not going unnoticed.

“What they did was brave,” he said. “They didn’t have to do that. It’s not their profession but they stepped up and made a difference. If it weren’t for their bravery, she wouldn’t have had a chance to begin with.”

Foster said it goes without saying that both Hartung and Bowden will be put in to receive a citizen’s award for what they did that night.

