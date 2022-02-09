Village enacts social media policy

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin says the village has been working over the last year to update and modernize the employee handbook.

It has meant adding new policies and taking some out that were put in long ago when the village had less employees.

“We also worked on holiday pay, call-in pay, holiday hours, we also added the new federal holiday Juneteenth,” Gaskin said.

One of those policy changes is updating the village’s social media policy, which Gaskin says has been in the work for 6 months.

Section 2 of that policy states in part, “no employee or official of the Village shall use their own personal social media (or social media of someone else) to make any negative or derogatory statements about the Village, its employees or officials [or] (...) in such a way as it would place the Village in a negative light or perception to the public.”

The new policy does have some wondering the legal basis for it, and whether it’s limiting free speech.

“The policy will also say that it will not violate the National Labor Relations Act, or the person’s right to free speech, so this could become a balancing act between the village rights, and the rights of the employee’s free speech,” Gaskin told WSAZ. “Each case will have to be looked at, and it will be a balancing act.”

Repercussion for violating policy, the mayor says, would be disciplinary action like any other policy violation.

The measure passed by a vote of 4-1 with another council member abstaining because they couldn’t be present during the meeting.

Gaskin tells WSAZ another issue he and council are now working to tackle is a controversial 18 page trailer ordinance.

You can read the full ordinance below.

SECTION 1: Any social media platform that is in the name of the Village of South Point shall only be used by Village officials or employees of the Village that are authorized by the Mayor or Administrator to use the media. The social media in the name of the Village shall only be used for Village purposes or providing beneficial information to the residents of the Village or such other use to benefit the public as authorized by the Mayor or the Administrator. No employee or official of the village shall use the Village's social media to make any statement that would be detrimental to the Village or put the Village, its officials, or employees in a negative light or perception to the public. SECTION 2: No employee or official of the Village shall use their own personal social media (or social media of someone else) to make any negative or derogatory statements about the Village, its employees or officials. No employee or official of the village shall use their own personal social media (or social media of someone else) in such a way as it would place the Village in a negative light or perception to the public. SECTION 3: No employee or official of the Village shall encourage any other individual to use their own social media in such a way to make negative or derogatory statements toward the Village, its official or employees, or place the Village in a negative light or perception to the public. SECTION 4: Employees or officials wishing to place a public service announcement or information on the Village’s social media which they believe would be beneficial to the public or provide a public service shall submit such posting to the Mayor, Village Administrator, or such other person as they designate to review and approve the posting.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.