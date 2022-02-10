I-64 East back open in Kanawha County

UPDATE 2/10/22 @ 5:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is back open Thursday evening after a crash in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 reports.

The accident happened near the Goff Mountain Road exit, or the 47-mile marker. There’s no word if injuries were involved.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fast and middle eastbound lanes of I-64 have been shut down due to an accident Thursday evening.

Major delays are expected near the crash site at the 47-mile marker or Goff Mountain Road exit.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.