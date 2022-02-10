Advertisement

I-64 East back open in Kanawha County

The fast and middle eastbound lanes of I-64 were temporarily shut down due to an accident Thursday evening.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 2/10/22 @ 5:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is back open Thursday evening after a crash in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 reports.

The accident happened near the Goff Mountain Road exit, or the 47-mile marker. There’s no word if injuries were involved.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fast and middle eastbound lanes of I-64 have been shut down due to an accident Thursday evening.

Major delays are expected near the crash site at the 47-mile marker or Goff Mountain Road exit.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

