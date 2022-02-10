Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.(DOD via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash along Route 10 in Cabell County Thursday morning.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile...
Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64

Latest News

FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight